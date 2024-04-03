India News

Meet India's richest woman with $35.5 bn net worth

Savitri tops list

As the matriarch of the Jindal family, Savitri Jindal tops the list with a net worth of $35.5 billion, making her the richest Indian woman.

Her role and business

Savitri Jindal is the chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, established by her husband, the late OP Jindal, an industrialist and businessman from Haryana.

What all does she hold?

She controls a conglomerate that operates listed companies such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Energy, Jindal Saw, Jindal Stainless, and investment company JSW Holdings.

When did she assume the role?

Following her husband’s demise in a helicopter crash in 2005, Savitri Jindal assumed the role of chairperson of the Jindal Group, steering its trajectory towards further success.

Joined BJP recently

She officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections in 2024, following her departure from the Congress party.

Mukesh Ambani topped the list

Among Indians, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) CMD Mukesh Ambani topped the billionaires’ list with a total networth of $116 billion.

Gautam Adani took 2nd spot

 Gautam Adani took the second spot i the billionaires’ list with a total networth of  $84 billion.

