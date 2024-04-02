India News
Visit electoral search portal at https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/. You will see 3 ways to search for your name – Search by Details, Search by EPIC, and Search by Mobile.
Select your State and language. Enter your personal details like Name, DOB, age & more. Enter your Location. Then, enter Captcha and click on Search.
You will need your EPIC number for this process. Choose your language. Enter your EPIC Number and State. Enter Captcha and click on Search.
Choose your State and language. Enter your mobile number, followed by a captcha. Click on "Send OTP". Enter the OTP you received on your smartphone and click on Search
Once you have followed any of these methods, you should find your name on the voter’s list. You will also be able to view your personal details, polling station & other details.