Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to register for new voter ID?

India News
For young adults who turned 18 newly, and are not yet on the voter list, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new provision for them to enrol as new voters.
Considering specific qualifying dates: April 01, July 01, and October 01, this new approach guarantees that individuals who reach 18 on any of these dates can register to vote.
Go to the newly launched portal voterportal.eci.gov.in to fill out Form 6 with the necessary documents and a passport-sized photo.
Select ‘Fill Form 6’ under ‘New Registrations for General Electors’. Log in and complete Form 6 with accurate details. Verify information and track application status.
To complete Form 6, individuals need to provide a passport-sized photo, identity proof, address proof, and proof of date of birth.
By following these steps, eligible individuals can ensure their participation in the democratic process by registering as new voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.
Contact the Voter Helpline at 1950 for assistance with queries, complaints, election information, and online registration.