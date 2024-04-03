LS Polls 2024: BJP candidate Arun Govil's assets revealed

India News
Actor Arun Govil owns a Mercedes worth Rs 62.99 lakh and has moveable assets worth over Rs 3.19 crore, while his wife Shrilekha Govil has moveable assets worth over Rs 2.76 crore.
In immovable assets, worth of total immovable assets of Govil is over Rs 5.67 crore, while that of Shrilekha is more than Rs 2.80 crore. He owes over Rs 14.64 lakh as car loan.
Govil has Rs 3.75 lakh cash in hand, while his wife has Rs 4.07 lakh cash in hand. He has over Rs 1.03 crore in bank account, while wife has more than Rs 80.43 lakh.
The actor who killed the demon Ravan on the TV screen, has no criminal cases registered against him, his affidavit said.
The actor has invested over Rs 1.22 crore in shares and over Rs 1.43 crore in mutual funds. His wife has invested more than Rs 1.43 crore in shares.
He has jewellery weighing 220 gm worth Rs 10.93 lakh, while Shrilekha has jewellery weighing 600 gm worth Rs 32.89 lakh.Govil owns plot in Pune while his wife has flat in Andheri.