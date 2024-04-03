India News

4 new flight rules you should know

New guideline issued

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued new guidelines. The changes were announced after several passengers reported getting stuck in the flight after boarding. 

1. Exit airport

According to new rules, the passengers will be able to exit from an aircraft through an airport departure gate. 

2. Smart security lanes

To ensure a better experience for passengers at the airport, smart security lanes will be installed. 

3. Body scanners

At the Bangalore airport, full-body scanners will be operational starting in April.  Airports with an annual passenger traffic of more than five million will also have scanners. 

4. Timely arrival of luggage

BCAS has ordered seven scheduled airlines to guarantee the timely arrival of luggage at airports after the aircraft has landed. 

Why these new rules introduced?

BACS has imposed fines totalling Rs 1.80 crore on IndiGo and Mumbai International Airport Limited for passengers having food on tarmac due to several incident of flight delay.

