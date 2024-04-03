4 new flight rules you should know

India News
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued new guidelines. The changes were announced after several passengers reported getting stuck in the flight after boarding.
According to new rules, the passengers will be able to exit from an aircraft through an airport departure gate.
To ensure a better experience for passengers at the airport, smart security lanes will be installed.
At the Bangalore airport, full-body scanners will be operational starting in April. Airports with an annual passenger traffic of more than five million will also have scanners.
BCAS has ordered seven scheduled airlines to guarantee the timely arrival of luggage at airports after the aircraft has landed.
BACS has imposed fines totalling Rs 1.80 crore on IndiGo and Mumbai International Airport Limited for passengers having food on tarmac due to several incident of flight delay.