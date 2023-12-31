India News

Roopkund: Facts about the mysterious skeleton lake in India

Location:

Roopkund, also known as Mystery Lake or Skeleton Lake, is a high-altitude glacial lake in Uttarakhand, India.

Altitude:

 Situated in the Himalayas, it is at an altitude of approximately 5,020 meters, surrounded by glaciers and snow-clad mountains

Human skeletons

The lake gained fame for the ancient human skeletons visible at its bottom when snow melts.

Trekking destination:

Roopkund is a popular trekking destination, attracting adventure enthusiasts.

Size:

The lake varies in size but is usually around 40 meters in diameter, frozen in winter

History:

Initially thought to be from a legendary event, scientific research revealed three distinct groups who died in the 9th and 18th centuries.

Skeleton Lake

Due to the human remains, it is commonly referred to as "Skeleton Lake" in recent times.

