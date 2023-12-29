India News

Ram temple festivities: Full schedule of rituals from January 16 to 22

January 16:

The appointed host by the Temple trust will lead the atonement ceremony, with a 'Dashvidh' bath at the Saryu river's banks, encompassing Vishnu worship and Godan rituals.

January 17:

A procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla will occur, accompanied by devotees bearing Saryu water in Mangal Kalash.

January 18:

Varied rituals including Ganesh Ambika Puja, Varun Puja, Matrika Puja, Brahmin Varan, Vastu Puja, among others, will take place.

January 19:

Agni Sthapana, Navagraha Sthapana, and Havan ceremonies will be conducted.

January 20:

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple will be cleansed with the sacred waters of Saryu, followed by rituals such as Vaastu Shanti and Annadhivas.

January 21:

A divine bath involving 125 urns will be bestowed upon the deity of Ram Lalla, alongside the Shayadhivas ritual.

January 22:

The morning will witness worship of Ram Lalla's deity, followed by the consecration in the Mrigashira Nakshatra during the afternoon.

