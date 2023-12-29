Ram temple festivities: Full schedule of rituals from January 16 to 22

India News
The appointed host by the Temple trust will lead the atonement ceremony, with a 'Dashvidh' bath at the Saryu river's banks, encompassing Vishnu worship and Godan rituals.
A procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla will occur, accompanied by devotees bearing Saryu water in Mangal Kalash.
Varied rituals including Ganesh Ambika Puja, Varun Puja, Matrika Puja, Brahmin Varan, Vastu Puja, among others, will take place.
Agni Sthapana, Navagraha Sthapana, and Havan ceremonies will be conducted.
The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple will be cleansed with the sacred waters of Saryu, followed by rituals such as Vaastu Shanti and Annadhivas.
A divine bath involving 125 urns will be bestowed upon the deity of Ram Lalla, alongside the Shayadhivas ritual.
The morning will witness worship of Ram Lalla's deity, followed by the consecration in the Mrigashira Nakshatra during the afternoon.