PM Modi's Ayodhya Roadshow: A look at vibrant cultural performances

India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with fervor during his roadshow in Ayodhya, with locals showering flower petals along the route from the airport to the railway station.
Scheduled to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, PM Modi's visit aligns with the anticipation surrounding the opening of the Ram Mandir in January 2024.
Enthusiastic cultural performances greeted the PM Modi during the roadshow, prompting him to interact with the performers by briefly opening the vehicle's door to wave at them.
Following the roadshow, the PM will inaugurate the airport and railway station, marking significant milestones in the city's infrastructure development.
Participating in a public program, PM Modi is slated to unveil and lay foundation stones for projects valued at over Rs 15,700 crore, contributing to Uttar Pradesh's development.
The newly built Ayodhya airport, a mammoth project costing over Rs 1,450 crore, aims to accommodate nearly 10 lakh passengers annually.
The Ayodhya Dham junction railway station, revamped at a cost of Rs 240 crore, stands as a significant addition.