Ayodhya Dham junction: 7 world-class features in this railway station

India News
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped railway station on December 30, 2023. Of the three development phases, the first phase has been completed.
The country's largest concourse setup will be on the first floor. Post the completion of three phases of development, the concourse will span an impressive 7200 square meters.
Standard facilities like cloakrooms, a food plaza, waiting halls, staircases, escalators, lifts, & toilets can be seen. All floors are connected to fire exits.
On the ground floor, passengers will be provided with information about both spiritual and tourist attractions including details about the Shri Ram Temple.
It has various facilities, including retiring rooms, a ladies' dormitory, AC retiring rooms, a gents dormitory, staircases and spaces for station master and women employees.
On the first floor, it has a food plaza, waiting hall, toilets, drinking water stations, escalators, lifts, staff rooms, shops, waiting rooms, and an entry footbridge.
The Infant Care Room holds a significant placement, delivering medical care to the infants of passengers.
A dedicated sick room at the station is also available for first aid.