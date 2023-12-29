India News

Ayodhya Dham junction: 7 world-class features in this railway station

Inauguration of Ayodhya Dham Junction

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped railway station on December 30, 2023. Of the three development phases, the first phase has been completed.

Country's largest concourse

The country's largest concourse setup will be on the first floor. Post the completion of three phases of development,  the concourse will span an impressive 7200 square meters.

Standard Facilities

Standard facilities like cloakrooms, a food plaza, waiting halls, staircases, escalators, lifts, & toilets can be seen. All floors are connected to fire exits.

Passenger Facilities Desk and Tourist Information Centre

On the ground floor, passengers will be provided with information about both spiritual and tourist attractions including details about the Shri Ram Temple.

Middle floor of Ayodhya Dham station

It has various facilities, including retiring rooms, a ladies' dormitory, AC retiring rooms, a gents dormitory, staircases and spaces for station master and women employees.

First Floor

On the first floor, it has a food plaza, waiting hall, toilets, drinking water stations, escalators, lifts, staff rooms, shops, waiting rooms, and an entry footbridge.

Infant Care Room

The Infant Care Room holds a significant placement, delivering medical care to the infants of passengers.
 A dedicated sick room at the station is also available for first aid.

