Who was Maharshi Valmiki, after whom the Ayodhya airport is named?

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport on December 30, 2023. Let's know who was Maharishi Valmiki...

Adi Kavi

Maharishi Valmiki was a great devotee of Lord Shri Ram. He is revered as Adi Kavi, the first poet, and author of Ramayana, the first epic poem.

On whose advice did he compose Ramayana?

Maharishi Valmiki composed Ramayana at the behest of Lord Brahma. He attained the status of Maharishi by doing hard penance. 

Who were parents of Maharishi Valmiki?

Maharishi Valmiki's father was Kashyap and his mother was Charshni. He also had a brother, whose name was Bhrigu.

The name 'Valmiki'

Born as Ratnakar, a robber, he started doing severe penance after meeting Narada.  Huge anthills formed around him and this earned him the name of Valmiki.

Gave shelter to Goddess Sita

When Lord Ram abandoned her in the forest, Valmiki sheltered Sita Maiyya in his ashram. She gave birth to twins, Lav and Kush in his ashram. He became their Guru too.

