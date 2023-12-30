India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport on December 30, 2023. Let's know who was Maharishi Valmiki...
Maharishi Valmiki was a great devotee of Lord Shri Ram. He is revered as Adi Kavi, the first poet, and author of Ramayana, the first epic poem.
Maharishi Valmiki composed Ramayana at the behest of Lord Brahma. He attained the status of Maharishi by doing hard penance.
Maharishi Valmiki's father was Kashyap and his mother was Charshni. He also had a brother, whose name was Bhrigu.
Born as Ratnakar, a robber, he started doing severe penance after meeting Narada. Huge anthills formed around him and this earned him the name of Valmiki.
When Lord Ram abandoned her in the forest, Valmiki sheltered Sita Maiyya in his ashram. She gave birth to twins, Lav and Kush in his ashram. He became their Guru too.