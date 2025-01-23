Republic Day 2025: Know B.R Ambedkar's degree, education

India News
Dr. Ambedkar's education and intellect are evident in the Indian Constitution. He was the chief architect. Learn about his education on Republic Day
Dr. BR Ambedkar's higher education and contributions shaped Indian society. He knew 9 languages and mastered 64 subjects, earning 32 degrees
He completed 8 years of study at the London School of Economics in 2 years, 3 months, becoming the first to earn a D.Sc
Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's early education was in Mhow (MP). His father's army career led to frequent moves
Dr. Ambedkar earned his BA from the University of Mumbai in 1912, a first for the Scheduled Castes
Dr. Ambedkar earned his MA in Political Science from the University of Mumbai in 1915, excelling in the field
Dr. Ambedkar pursued higher education at Columbia University, earning an MA in Economics in 1927
Ambedkar earned his Ph.D. from Columbia in 1927. His thesis was "The Problem of the Rupee." He held two doctorates
Dr. Ambedkar also studied at the London School of Economics, earning degrees in economics, politics, and law
Dr. Ambedkar earned his Bar at Law degree in England in 1926, qualifying him to practice law
Who is Reeti Pathak? BJP MLA grilling Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla
Republic Day 2025: Bhagat Singh's 10 Quotes on Patriotism
Who is Dhruv Rathee? Why is he in news for Kejriwal's documentary?
Priya Saroj: Education, career, and link to cricketer Rinku Singh