Republic Day 2025: Know B.R Ambedkar's degree, education

Dr. Ambedkar's Contribution as Constitution Maker

Dr. Ambedkar's education and intellect are evident in the Indian Constitution. He was the chief architect. Learn about his education on Republic Day

Dr. BR Ambedkar Held a Total of 32 Degrees

Dr. BR Ambedkar's higher education and contributions shaped Indian society. He knew 9 languages and mastered 64 subjects, earning 32 degrees

Completed 8 Years of Study in Just 2

He completed 8 years of study at the London School of Economics in 2 years, 3 months, becoming the first to earn a D.Sc

Early Education of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's early education was in Mhow (MP). His father's army career led to frequent moves

BA Degree from University of Mumbai

Dr. Ambedkar earned his BA from the University of Mumbai in 1912, a first for the Scheduled Castes

M.A. in Political Science

Dr. Ambedkar earned his MA in Political Science from the University of Mumbai in 1915, excelling in the field

Columbia University, New York

Dr. Ambedkar pursued higher education at Columbia University, earning an MA in Economics in 1927

Doctorate (Ph.D.)

Ambedkar earned his Ph.D. from Columbia in 1927. His thesis was "The Problem of the Rupee." He held two doctorates

Degrees from London School of Economics

Dr. Ambedkar also studied at the London School of Economics, earning degrees in economics, politics, and law

Bar at Law (UK)

Dr. Ambedkar earned his Bar at Law degree in England in 1926, qualifying him to practice law

