National Girl Child Day 2025: 10 legal rights for girls in India

Under the RTE Act, 2009, children aged 6 to 14 have the right to free and compulsory education. It is the responsibility of every parent to send their daughters to school
Under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, daughters have equal rights to their parents' property
According to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, it is illegal to marry a girl under the age of 18. This law protects daughters from being deprived of their rights
Articles 15(3) and 39(a) of the Constitution provide gender equality to daughters and protect them from any kind of discrimination
Under the PCPNDT Act, 1994, it is a crime to identify the sex of a girl in the womb and to commit female foeticide
The POCSO Act, 2012 has been enacted to protect children from sexual abuse and harassment. It provides special protection to daughters
If a family member behaves violently with a child, the child or parents can file a complaint under the Domestic Violence Act, 2005
According to the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, it is forbidden to employ daughters under the age of 14
Under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, free legal aid is provided to financially weak and victimized daughters
Under the National Child Health Program, daughters are given the right to health services and vaccination
