India News

January 24: 10 key events that happened on this day; Check HERE

History of January 24

January 24 has witnessed several significant events in Indian and world history. This day saw occurrences that left a lasting mark on history

10 Most Important Events of January 24

Learn about the 10 most important events that occurred on January 24 in Indian and world history

Declaration of the National Anthem

1950: India's national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" was officially adopted by the Constituent Assembly. It was written and composed by Rabindranath Tagore

Establishment of Calcutta University

1857: Calcutta University, which laid the foundation of modern education in India, was established

Death of Homi Jehangir Bhabha

1966: Homi Jehangir Bhabha, the father of India's nuclear program, passed away

Birth of Karpuri Thakur

1924: Renowned Indian politician and social reformer Karpuri Thakur was born

First Boy Scout Troop

1908: The first Boy Scout troop was started in England, giving birth to the global scouting movement

First UN General Assembly Meeting

1946: The first meeting of the United Nations General Assembly was held

Death of Winston Churchill

1965: Former British Prime Minister and World War II leader Winston Churchill passed away

Launch of the Macintosh

1984: Apple Computer launched its first Macintosh, revolutionizing personal computing with its graphical interface

Japan's First Lunar Mission

1990: Japan launched its first lunar mission, Hiten, a major achievement in space exploration

79th Amendment Approved

2000: The Indian Parliament approved the 79th Amendment, extending reservations for Dalits in elections for another 10 years

