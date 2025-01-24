January 24: 10 key events that happened on this day; Check HERE

India News
January 24 has witnessed several significant events in Indian and world history. This day saw occurrences that left a lasting mark on history
Learn about the 10 most important events that occurred on January 24 in Indian and world history
1950: India's national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" was officially adopted by the Constituent Assembly. It was written and composed by Rabindranath Tagore
1857: Calcutta University, which laid the foundation of modern education in India, was established
1966: Homi Jehangir Bhabha, the father of India's nuclear program, passed away
1924: Renowned Indian politician and social reformer Karpuri Thakur was born
1908: The first Boy Scout troop was started in England, giving birth to the global scouting movement
1946: The first meeting of the United Nations General Assembly was held
1965: Former British Prime Minister and World War II leader Winston Churchill passed away
1984: Apple Computer launched its first Macintosh, revolutionizing personal computing with its graphical interface
1990: Japan launched its first lunar mission, Hiten, a major achievement in space exploration
2000: The Indian Parliament approved the 79th Amendment, extending reservations for Dalits in elections for another 10 years
