Rekha Gupta: Know NEW Delhi CM's powers and limitations

Delhi Police comes under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The Delhi govt has no right over law and order and crime control.
The responsibility of maintaining law and order in Delhi rests with the central government. The Delhi government cannot decide to deploy or remove any kind of security forces.
The Union Ministry of Urban Development manages all matters related to land in Delhi. The Delhi govt cannot take any direct decisions on real estate or government land.
The MCD functions as a separate entity. It comes under the central government. The Delhi government has only limited influence such as cleaning and road repairs.
The role of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) is very important in Delhi. LG's approval is necessary before implementing the laws and policies made by the Delhi government.
Delhi is the national capital, so the central government wants to control the security and administration here, which has caused Delhi to not be given the status of a full state.
Delhi administration is run only under Article 239AA of the Constitution, which gives Delhi an assembly but keeps some powers with the centre.
