Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Know her education, career and political journey

India News
BJP leader Rekha Gupta has been announced as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. She will take oath on February 20th at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan.
Amid CM speculations, 11 days after Delhi polls, BJP named the new Chief Minister on February 19th at its Legislature Party meeting.
BJP candidate Rekha Gupta won from the Shalimar Bagh seat in the Delhi Assembly elections.
Rekha Gupta's family has roots in Haryana, where they run a business in Julana. She remains connected to her family and visits the village from time to time.
Rekha Gupta's schooling was at Manininder Shakti Vidyalaya, Keshavpuram, and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Ashok Vihar. She is a graduate professional.
She studied at Daulat Ram College, Delhi, Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, and DU, earning degrees in Commerce, LLB, MA, and an MBA.
Rekha Gupta started her political career with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and became the secretary of Delhi University.
BJP leader Rekha Gupta is the General Secretary of Delhi BJP and the National Vice President of Mahila Morcha. She has also been the Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
Rekha Gupta comes from the Vaishya community, which is in large numbers in Delhi. It is worth noting that the Vaishya community is considered the core voter of the BJP.
Rekha Gupta's father, Jai Bhagwan Jindal, worked at SBI, moving the family to Delhi. Her mother, Urmila Jindal, is a homemaker, and her grandfather lived in the village.
Rekha Gupta's total assets are ₹5.36 crore, while she also has liabilities of ₹1.2 crore.
