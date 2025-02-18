Top 10 poorest countries in the world: Where does Pakistan rank?

India News
692 million people live on under $2.15/day, says World Bank. Most impoverished nations are in Africa. Pakistan ranks 52nd.
South Sudan, in East Africa, is the world's poorest country. Its GDP per capita is $960. About 67% of the population lives below the poverty line.
Burundi, in East Africa, has a GDP per capita of $1010. About 62% of its population lives below the poverty line.
The Central African Republic's GDP per capita is $1310. Most of its population relies on agriculture. 66% live in poverty.
Malawi, in Southeast Africa, has a GDP per capita of $1760. About 70% of its population lives in poverty.
Mozambique, in Southeast Africa, has a GDP per capita of $1790. About 74% of its population lives below the poverty line.
Somalia's GDP per capita is $1,900. Its economy relies on agriculture. Its pirates are infamous worldwide.
DR Congo, in Central Africa, has a GDP per capita of $1,910. About 79% of its population lives below the poverty line.
Liberia's GDP per capita is $2000. 28% of its population lives in extreme poverty. It exports rubber, coffee, and cocoa.
Despite rich natural resources like oil and gas, Yemen's GDP per capita is $2020. War and political instability have taken a toll.
Madagascar, an African island nation, despite abundant natural resources, is among the poorest. 80% live below the poverty line.
