Rekha Gupta entered politics in 1992 with ABVP. Her leadership ability made her the President of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) in 1996-97.
While being the President of DUSU, Rekha implemented the Common Admission Form, which made admission easier for thousands of students. She formed the Anti-Harassment Committee.
Rekha became a councillor from North Pitampura in 2007 and also remained the Chairperson of the Women and Child Development Committee. She built Delhi's first women's park.
Rekha started the Sumedha scheme, which helped economically weaker girls in higher education.
The women's pension scheme provided financial assistance to divorced and widowed women.
To make the admission process transparent in Delhi University, Rekha Gupta implemented the Common Admission Form system, which reduced corruption in admissions.
Rekha Gupta started employment training programs for low-income people and implemented pension schemes for widowed and divorced women.
While being a councilor, Rekha Gupta built underground parking, installed street lights on the roads and started battery-operated garbage trucks for waste management.
Rekha Gupta launched awareness campaigns against domestic violence and sexual harassment, started helplines for women and brought legal aid programs for victims.
BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretary and National Executive Member Rekha Gupta. As her party standing grew, she became Delhi's first BJP woman Chief Minister.
From February 20, 2025, Rekha Gupta took over as the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi. Before her, Sheila Dikshit, Sushma Swaraj and Atishi Singh have been women Chief Ministers.
