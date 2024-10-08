India News
The National Conference appears to be forming the government in the J&K Assembly elections. Farooq Abdullah announced that his son Omar Abdullah will be the next CM.
Everyone knows Omar Abdullah, but few know who his wife is, where she lives, and what she does.
Omar Abdullah's wife is Payal Nath, the daughter of Army Colonel Ram Nath. Payal and Omar are currently getting divorced. Their divorce case is pending in the Supreme Court.
Omar Abdullah himself had filed a petition in the court saying that he and his wife Payal have been living separately for the last 15 years.
Payal Abdullah lives in Delhi and runs a transport business. Apart from this, she also has a water plant in Kullu.
Payal and Omar got married on September 01, 1994. It is said that their love story started at a hotel. The couple has two sons, who keep coming and going to both.