Bakhra-Nangal Railway service: Ticketless Free Train Travel in India

Over 13,000 trains traverse Indian Railway tracks daily, yet one train has consistently provided free service to passengers for the past 75 years.

Free Ticket Train

While train travel typically requires a ticket, this train allows passengers to board without one.

Bhakra Nangal Railway service

The Bhakra-Nangal train service stands out as the sole train in India offering free travel.

Historical Train

The Bhakra-Nangal Railway Service was established in 1948 when no route existed between Nangal and Bhakra in Himachal Pradesh during the dam's construction.

Early Train Journeys

This service aimed to transport machinery and workers for the Bhakra-Nangal Dam project.

Train Schedule and Route

Departing daily at 7:05 AM from Nangal Railway Station, it reaches Bhakra at 8:20 AM. An evening trip departs at 3:05 PM, arriving in Bhakra at 4:20 PM.

From Steam to Modern

Initially operated with steam engines, the service transitioned to modern engines brought from the United States in 1953.

Scenic Train Journey

The 30-minute journey covers 27.3 kilometers, passing through picturesque landscapes, tunnels, and a 158.5-meter-high rail-cum-road bridge.

Unique Train Operation

This service operates independently of Indian Railways' oversight.

Bhakra Beas Management

The Bhakra Beas Management Board oversees the operation of this train service.

75 Years of Service

For the past 75 years, this train has held a special place in the hearts of those who rely on it for their daily commute.

Continuing Service

The train continues to serve passengers reliably, running almost every day without interruption.

