Bakhra-Nangal Railway service: Ticketless Free Train Travel in India

India News
Over 13,000 trains traverse Indian Railway tracks daily, yet one train has consistently provided free service to passengers for the past 75 years.
While train travel typically requires a ticket, this train allows passengers to board without one.
The Bhakra-Nangal train service stands out as the sole train in India offering free travel.
The Bhakra-Nangal Railway Service was established in 1948 when no route existed between Nangal and Bhakra in Himachal Pradesh during the dam's construction.
This service aimed to transport machinery and workers for the Bhakra-Nangal Dam project.
Departing daily at 7:05 AM from Nangal Railway Station, it reaches Bhakra at 8:20 AM. An evening trip departs at 3:05 PM, arriving in Bhakra at 4:20 PM.
Initially operated with steam engines, the service transitioned to modern engines brought from the United States in 1953.
The 30-minute journey covers 27.3 kilometers, passing through picturesque landscapes, tunnels, and a 158.5-meter-high rail-cum-road bridge.
This service operates independently of Indian Railways' oversight.
The Bhakra Beas Management Board oversees the operation of this train service.
For the past 75 years, this train has held a special place in the hearts of those who rely on it for their daily commute.
The train continues to serve passengers reliably, running almost every day without interruption.