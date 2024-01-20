India News
The first image of the new Ram Lalla idol was made public on Friday as anticipation built up for the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple on January 22.
Special thepla, almond sweets, matar kachori and other special food will be served as prasad during 'Pran Pratishtha', according to media reprots.
For the same, a 1265 kg laddoos to be offered as prasad reached Ayodhya's Karsevakpuram from Hyderabad on Saturday.
As many as 13.5 lakh laddoos are being prepared as the special Prasad of Lord Ram which will be given to the 8,000-odd invitees to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.
Modi is on an 11-day special ritual for the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya Ram temple.