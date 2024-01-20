India News

What will prasad include during 'Pran Pratishtha'?

Image credits: X (Twitter)

First image of Ram Lalla idol revealed

The first image of the new Ram Lalla idol was made public on Friday as anticipation built up for the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple on January 22.

Image credits: X (Twitter)

Special food in prasad

Special thepla, almond sweets, matar kachori and other special food will be served as prasad during 'Pran Pratishtha', according to media reprots.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Laddoos from Hyderabad

For the same, a 1265 kg laddoos to be offered as prasad reached Ayodhya's Karsevakpuram from Hyderabad on Saturday.

Image credits: Freepik

Over 13 lakh laddoos prepared

As many as 13.5 lakh laddoos are being prepared as the special Prasad of Lord Ram which will be given to the 8,000-odd invitees to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.

Image credits: Pexels

PM Modi's 11-day special ritual

Modi is on an 11-day special ritual for the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya Ram temple. 

Image credits: Our own
Find Next One