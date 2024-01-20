What is Travel Insurance? Know benefits, features and more

India News
Covers trip cancellations or interruptions due to unforeseen events, providing reimbursement for non-refundable expenses.
Offers financial assistance for emergency medical expenses incurred during the trip, including hospitalization, doctor visits, and medication.
Assists in emergency evacuation to a medical facility or repatriation to the home country in severe medical situations.
Provides 24/7 support for emergencies, offering services such as medical advice, travel arrangements, and coordination in foreign countries.
Reimburses for expenses related to delayed, lost, or stolen baggage, helping replace essential items.
Protects against legal expenses and financial losses in case of accidental injury or damage to third parties.