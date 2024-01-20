India News

What is Travel Insurance? Know benefits, features and more

Trip Protection:

Covers trip cancellations or interruptions due to unforeseen events, providing reimbursement for non-refundable expenses.

Medical Coverage:

Offers financial assistance for emergency medical expenses incurred during the trip, including hospitalization, doctor visits, and medication.

Evacuation and Repatriation:

Assists in emergency evacuation to a medical facility or repatriation to the home country in severe medical situations.

Travel Assistance:

Provides 24/7 support for emergencies, offering services such as medical advice, travel arrangements, and coordination in foreign countries.

Delayed or Lost Baggage:

Reimburses for expenses related to delayed, lost, or stolen baggage, helping replace essential items.

Personal Liability Coverage:

Protects against legal expenses and financial losses in case of accidental injury or damage to third parties.

