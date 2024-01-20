India has the highest number of vegetarians; Report

India News
India leads globally in vegetarianism, with 38% of its total population identifying as vegetarians.
The country is recognized for having one of the lowest meat consumption rates across the world.
A vegetarian diet is associated with lower levels of cholesterol and blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart diseases.
Plant-based diets are often lower in calories and saturated fats, aiding in weight control and obesity prevention.
Some studies suggest that vegetarian diets may be linked to a lower risk of certain cancers, particularly colon and breast cancers.