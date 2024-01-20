India News

India has the highest number of vegetarians; Report

Highest number of vegetarians

India leads globally in vegetarianism, with 38% of its total population identifying as vegetarians.

Lower meat consumption rate

The country is recognized for having one of the lowest meat consumption rates across the world.
 

There are certain benefits of being vegetarians

Low Blood pressure

A vegetarian diet is associated with lower levels of cholesterol and blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart diseases.
 

Weight Management:

Plant-based diets are often lower in calories and saturated fats, aiding in weight control and obesity prevention.

Reduced Cancer Risk:

Some studies suggest that vegetarian diets may be linked to a lower risk of certain cancers, particularly colon and breast cancers.

