PM Modi's grand roadshow in Rameswaram after temple visit

Showered with flowers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and was welcomed by people with showering of petals. 

Energetic welcome

Thousands of residents and BJP workers were present on both sides of the road to welcome the Prime Minister. Some of them were also carrying BJP flags.

Received warm welcome

PM Modi waved back to people reciprocating their gesture. He reached Rameswaram to perform darshan and pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple.

Visited Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple

PM participated in a programme at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu.

He listened verses from Kamba Ramayanam

Prime Minister also listened to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam in this temple.

Sought blessings from elephant

PM Modi sought blessings from an elephant named 'Andal' in the temple premises.

Observing 11-day Anushthan

Prime Minister Modi is observing an 11-day Anushthan ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

