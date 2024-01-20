India News

Reliance Industries declares holiday for employees across India

Image credits: Social Media

Mukesh Ambani & family invited for January 22 ceremony

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his family are among those who feature in a select state guest list of invitees to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on Monday.

Image credits: Getty

Holiday on January 22 for Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has declared a holiday for its employees across India on January 22.

Image credits: Getty

PM Modi to attend ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, which is expected to be opened to the public the next day.

Image credits: our own

First image of Ram Lalla idol released

The first image of the new Ram Lalla idol became public on Friday. The statue, carved in black stone sourced from Karnataka, has its eyes covered with yellow cloth.

Image credits: twitter

Idol carved by Arun Yogiraj

The new 51-inch idol, carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon.

Image credits: X (Twitter)
