India News
RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his family are among those who feature in a select state guest list of invitees to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on Monday.
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has declared a holiday for its employees across India on January 22.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, which is expected to be opened to the public the next day.
The first image of the new Ram Lalla idol became public on Friday. The statue, carved in black stone sourced from Karnataka, has its eyes covered with yellow cloth.
The new 51-inch idol, carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon.