As Ayodhya eagerly anticipates Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust unveils the intricate details of this momentous occasion.
The pivotal moment of consecration, the Pran Pratishtha, is set to commence at 12:20 pm on January 22. The main puja will be conducted in the auspicious Abhijeet Muhurta.
The auspicious window for the Pran Pratistha is remarkably concise, spanning from 12:29 minutes and 08 seconds to 12:30 minutes and 32 seconds, a mere 84 seconds.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, presiding over the puja rituals, will perform the consecration of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla.
Over 150 saints and religious leaders representing diverse traditions, along with more than 50 tribal, coastal, island, and tribal traditions, will grace this sacred ceremony.
The new idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the temple last week. The idol shows the Ram Lalla as a 5-year-old standing on a lotus.