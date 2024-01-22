India News

A look at PM Modi's full schedule in Ayodhya

Image credits: Our own

Countdown has begun

The countdown for a grand 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol  has begun with around 7,000 dignitaries attending the event.

Image credits: Our own

PM Modi will be in Ayodhya for 4 hours

According to reports, PM Modi's special flight will land at the Ayodhya airport at 10:25 am. From the airport, he will reach the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' site at 10.55 am.

Image credits: X/ Narendra Modi

'Pran Pratishtha' muhurta

PM Modi is going to take part in the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol, which is going to happen at the 'Abhijit muhurta' from 12:29:03–12:30:35. 

Image credits: Our own

Addressing the public

Following the event, dignitaries will hear speeches from PM Modi, Yogi Aditynanath & Mohan Bhagwat. Mahant Gopal Das will also give the traditional speech.

Image credits: our own

What's next?

At nearly 2.10 pm, the Prime Minister will visit the 'Kuber Tila' in Ayodhya, following which he will return to Delhi. 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One