India News
The countdown for a grand 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol has begun with around 7,000 dignitaries attending the event.
According to reports, PM Modi's special flight will land at the Ayodhya airport at 10:25 am. From the airport, he will reach the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' site at 10.55 am.
PM Modi is going to take part in the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol, which is going to happen at the 'Abhijit muhurta' from 12:29:03–12:30:35.
Following the event, dignitaries will hear speeches from PM Modi, Yogi Aditynanath & Mohan Bhagwat. Mahant Gopal Das will also give the traditional speech.
At nearly 2.10 pm, the Prime Minister will visit the 'Kuber Tila' in Ayodhya, following which he will return to Delhi.