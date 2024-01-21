Ram Mandir: THIS man from Maharashtra is making Rangoli in Ayodhya

India News
India awaits the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
Artists are coming up with creative ways to celebrate this momentous occasion while showcasing their talents.
Sunil Kumar from Maharashtra's Sangli made a beautiful rangoli at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.
Sunil Kumar plans to create designs using 2000 kg of rangoli powder. He has an experience of 30 years.
His rangoli making video went viral after he turned the milk container into rangoli stencil by making holes at the base.
Before arriving in Ayodhya, he travelled to 25 other cities to make rangoli to mark the celebration. So far he created 30 rangolis at Ayodhya.
He will decorate every intersection of Ayodhya as part of the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' event of Ram Lalla.