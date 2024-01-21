India News

Ram Mandir: THIS man from Maharashtra is making Rangoli in Ayodhya

Consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla

India awaits the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
 

Artists from every corner arrive in Ayodhya

Artists are coming up with creative ways to celebrate this momentous occasion while showcasing their talents.
 

Rangoli artist from Maharashtra

Sunil Kumar from Maharashtra's Sangli made a beautiful rangoli at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.
 

2000 kg of rangoli powder

Sunil Kumar plans to create designs using 2000 kg of rangoli powder. He has an experience of 30 years. 
 

Video goes viral

His rangoli making video went viral after he turned the milk container into rangoli stencil by making holes at the base. 
 

Travelled 25 other cities

Before arriving in Ayodhya, he travelled to 25 other cities to make rangoli to mark the celebration. So far he created 30 rangolis at Ayodhya.
 

Will decorate Ayodhya with beautiful rangolis

He will decorate every intersection of Ayodhya as part of the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' event of Ram Lalla.

