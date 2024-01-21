Ramayan trail unravels in PM Modi's South India visit

India News
PM Modi's visit to various temples in South India recently shows Ramayana trails ahead of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.
PM Modi visited the Kalaram temple in Maharashtra's Panchavati region, a place where Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman spent much of their time during their 14-year exile.
Lepakshi, which means 'Rise, oh bird' in Telugu, holds a special place in Ramayana connected to Jatayu. To stop Ravan in his tracks, Jatayu bravely engaged in battle.
According to legends, the idol of Lord Ram worshipped here was worshipped by Lord Krishna. When Lord Krishna went back to his abode, the idol was immersed in the sea.
Lord Ram rewarded Ravan's brother Vibhishan for his assistance during the Lanka war with the Aradhana murthy, an idol of the reclining Vishnu, belonging to his dynasty here.
It is believed that Lord Ram to atone for the sin of killing Ravan, performed puja of Ramanathaswamy, Lord Shiva. Sita used sand from the seashore to build a Shivling.
It is considered the holy soil from which Lord Ram embarked on his journey to Lanka, the starting point of Ram Setu.