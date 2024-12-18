India News

Chennai Weather ALERT: Weatherman predicts heavy rainfall HERE

Image credits: Social media

Northeast Monsoon

Several districts in Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall due to the northeast monsoon. Water levels have risen due to increased water in catchment areas

Image credits: social media

Flooding due to rain

With Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts affected by Cyclone Burevi, heavy rain is ready for another round

Image credits: social media

Rain targeting Chennai

Heavy rain likely in north coastal districts due to low pressure area in Bay of Bengal - Heavy rain expected in districts around Chennai from today

Image credits: social media

Tamil Nadu Weatherman Alert

Rain clouds are in the sea. Heavy rain will occur in Chennai today and tomorrow, rain will start in a few hours

Image credits: social media

Is this the last rain?

This is not the last rain in the Northeast Monsoon season - Moderate rain is likely again on December 26th and 27th - Tamil Nadu Weatherma

Image credits: social media

Is the rain monster coming?

Is the rain monster coming to target Chennai as said on YouTube? No need to fear - Tamil Nadu Weatherman

Image credits: Social media

Rain in which district

No rain in Delta, Villupuram, Cuddalore districts - Rain in South Tamil Nadu, Kanyakumari - Tamil Nadu Weatherm

Image credits: social media

Chennai: Onion price drops for THIS reason; Check latest prices here

Tamil Nadu TASMAC to remain CLOSED on THESE 9 days in 2025

Chennai: Tomato, Onion price DROP; bring relief to households

Tamil Nadu Rain ALERT: Met office forecasts heavy rainfall; Check date