Chennai: City to witness power cuts tomorrow; Check details HERE

India News
The Electricity Board has released details of the areas in Chennai that will experience power outages tomorrow due to monthly maintenance, along with the duration of the outages
Power outages are common during monthly maintenance at substations under the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board
Affected areas are announced in advance to minimize public inconvenience
Power outages are scheduled from 9 am to 2 pm tomorrow in key areas of Chennai
Affected areas include Manali New Town, Vichur, Sidco Estate, Kulakarai, etc
Affected areas include Ram Nagar, Selliamman Nagar, Devi Nagar, etc
