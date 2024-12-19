India News

Chennai: City to witness power cuts tomorrow; Check details HERE

The Electricity Board has released details of the areas in Chennai that will experience power outages tomorrow due to monthly maintenance, along with the duration of the outages

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board

Power outages are common during monthly maintenance at substations under the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board

Power outage

Affected areas are announced in advance to minimize public inconvenience

Power outage in Chennai

Power outages are scheduled from 9 am to 2 pm tomorrow in key areas of Chennai

Nabapalyam

Affected areas include Manali New Town, Vichur, Sidco Estate, Kulakarai, etc

Thiruverkadu

Affected areas include Ram Nagar, Selliamman Nagar, Devi Nagar, etc

