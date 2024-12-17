India News

Chennai: Onion price drops for THIS reason; Check latest prices here

Onions and Cooking

Onions are essential for cooking, and so are tomatoes. Housewives are worried about the increase in the price of both

Tomato and Onion Prices

Tomato and onion prices rose competitively. When onions touched 100 rupees per kg, tomatoes were sold for 80 to 90 rupees per kg

Housewives' Concerns

Housewives struggled to add more onions to their cooking as onion prices soared. People who used to buy in kilograms bought only half or one kilogram

Reasons for Price Hike

Large quantities of onions were exported as the ban on onion exports was lifted. Heavy rains also affected onion yield

Decreased Onion Price

With the arrival of the Kharif crop, onion prices are decreasing. From 100 rupees per kg, onions are now being sold at 35 to 45 rupees per kg

What is the price of tomatoes?

Tomato prices have also fallen. One kg of tomatoes is being sold for 15 to 20 rupees. As a result, housewives are buying more tomatoes

