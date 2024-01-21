Ram Mandir: PM Modi offers prayers at Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu

India News
PM Modi initiated his visit by paying floral tributes at Arichal Munai, the spot where, according to legend, Lord Ram engineered the bridge connecting to Lanka.
Following the tribute at Arichal Munai, PM Modi offered prayers at the Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple in Dhanushkodi.
PM Modi's visit to Arichal Munai and Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple is part of a broader pilgrimage to temples associated with the Ramayana.
On Saturday, PM Modi visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Sri Rangam in Trichy, an ancient shrine intricately linked to the Ramayana.
PM Modi's arrival in Tamil Nadu on Friday was marked by a grand welcome. He conducted a roadshow in Chennai, connecting with the people amidst fervent celebrations.
PM Modi's visit to temples underscores the meticulous preparation and spiritual rituals undertaken ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
These temple visits, laden with Ramayana connections, serve as a spiritual prelude to the historic consecration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.