Ram mandir: 7 ways cyber scammers are targeting devotees

1. Exploitation through pran-pratishtha ceremony:

One notable tactic involves the circulation of fake QR codes to solicit donations in the name of the Ram temple.

2. Fake prasad and VIP passes:

Scammers are offering VIP and entry passes to visit the Ram temple, preying on the anticipation surrounding the auspicious ceremony.

3. Creation of fake websites:

Perpetrators are resorting to creating deceptive websites masquerading as official platforms for Ram Mandir. These fake websites aim to deceive visitors.

4. Advisory against unverified messages:

Officials are advising citizens to exercise caution and refrain from responding to requests or WhatsApp messages from unknown individuals without proper verification.

5. Caution regarding donations:

The advisory emphasizes the importance of verifying the legitimacy of donation requests to safeguard against falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

6. CCPA action against Amazon:

The CCPA has taken action against e-commerce giant Amazon, alleging deceptive trade practices related to the sale of sweets disguised as 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.'

7. Aarti passes booking and ceremony details:

Devotees can attend three daily aarti sessions (6:30 am, 12 pm, 7:30 pm) dedicated to Lord Ram Lalla, with passes issued for those eager to participate in the sacred rituals.

