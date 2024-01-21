Ram mandir: 7 ways cyber scammers are targeting devotees

India News
One notable tactic involves the circulation of fake QR codes to solicit donations in the name of the Ram temple.
Scammers are offering VIP and entry passes to visit the Ram temple, preying on the anticipation surrounding the auspicious ceremony.
Perpetrators are resorting to creating deceptive websites masquerading as official platforms for Ram Mandir. These fake websites aim to deceive visitors.
Officials are advising citizens to exercise caution and refrain from responding to requests or WhatsApp messages from unknown individuals without proper verification.
The advisory emphasizes the importance of verifying the legitimacy of donation requests to safeguard against falling victim to fraudulent schemes.
The CCPA has taken action against e-commerce giant Amazon, alleging deceptive trade practices related to the sale of sweets disguised as 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.'
Devotees can attend three daily aarti sessions (6:30 am, 12 pm, 7:30 pm) dedicated to Lord Ram Lalla, with passes issued for those eager to participate in the sacred rituals.