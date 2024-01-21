India News

Ayodhya to Char Dham Corridor: Transforming India's spiritual towns

India's spiritual towns are transforming, from the extensive renovation of the Char Dham corridor to the revival of historic temples like Somnath, and Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Somnath Temple

The temple that was attacked multiple times by Mohammad Ghazni & continued to be rebuilt several times. It includes PM's Somnath temple complex’s beautification.

Kalika Mata Temple, Pavagarh

PM Modi inaugurated development works worth Rs 121 crores at Shree Mahakali Mataji Temple in June 2022. Shikhar dhwaj was hoisted after 5 centuries at the temple.

Reconstruction of Kedarnath- Badrinath Dham

Kashi Vishwanath temple

Kashi Vishwanath Dham was revived after 400 years. 

Kartarpur Corridor

The corridor was completed for the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, on 12 November 2019.

Sharda Peeth, Kashmir

Over 2400 years old Sharda Peeth was revived in Kashmir after seven decades.

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

After a series of legal and political battles, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in August 2020.

