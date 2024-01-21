Ayodhya to Char Dham Corridor: Transforming India's spiritual towns

India News
India's spiritual towns are transforming, from the extensive renovation of the Char Dham corridor to the revival of historic temples like Somnath, and Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The temple that was attacked multiple times by Mohammad Ghazni & continued to be rebuilt several times. It includes PM's Somnath temple complex’s beautification.
PM Modi inaugurated development works worth Rs 121 crores at Shree Mahakali Mataji Temple in June 2022. Shikhar dhwaj was hoisted after 5 centuries at the temple.
Kashi Vishwanath Dham was revived after 400 years.
The corridor was completed for the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak, on 12 November 2019.
Over 2400 years old Sharda Peeth was revived in Kashmir after seven decades.
After a series of legal and political battles, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in August 2020.