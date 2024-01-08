India News

What PM Modi will do on January 22

The comprehensive schedule for the Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya on January 22 has been announced by Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee. 

Image credits: Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the public gathering during the Pran Pratistha ceremony. 

Image credits: x

The arrangements include the setup of chairs on the open stage in front of the temple, featuring a central peak and two side peaks. 

Image credits: Our own

Approximately 6000 chairs will be strategically placed to ensure optimal visibility for all attendees.

Image credits: Our own

PM Modi will adhere to all necessary rituals before the consecration. That includes observing fast, participating in rituals, or undergoing special pujas. 

Image credits: Our own

Existing idol of Ram Lalla would be ritually worshiped daily and positioned alongside the new idol

Image credits: Our own

A ceremonial bathing of Lord Ram's idol will take place during the Pran Pratishtha. 

Image credits: Our own

The temple will house both the new and old statues to allow devotees to offer prayers.

Image credits: Our own

Vedic mantras are being recited and a Yagna is being held as part of the ongoing rituals. 

Image credits: Our own
