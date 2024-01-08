India News
The comprehensive schedule for the Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya on January 22 has been announced by Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the public gathering during the Pran Pratistha ceremony.
The arrangements include the setup of chairs on the open stage in front of the temple, featuring a central peak and two side peaks.
Approximately 6000 chairs will be strategically placed to ensure optimal visibility for all attendees.
PM Modi will adhere to all necessary rituals before the consecration. That includes observing fast, participating in rituals, or undergoing special pujas.
Existing idol of Ram Lalla would be ritually worshiped daily and positioned alongside the new idol
A ceremonial bathing of Lord Ram's idol will take place during the Pran Pratishtha.
The temple will house both the new and old statues to allow devotees to offer prayers.
Vedic mantras are being recited and a Yagna is being held as part of the ongoing rituals.