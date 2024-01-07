Ram temple: 7 intriguing details about Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya

India News
Represents Lord Ram in the form of a five-year-old child. Crafted from black stone, the idol stands 51 inches tall. Lauded for its design by General Secretary Champat Rai.
To be positioned on the temple grounds. Idols of Lord Ram's brothers, Sita, and Hanuman to be placed on the first floor, expected to conclude in eight months.
Scheduled installation in the Ayodhya temple on January 22, with worship starting on January 16 and installation on January 18.
Focus on facial softness, eye contact, smile, and overall bodily aesthetics. Assured resilience to water and milk, highlighting the stone's resistance to adverse effects.
Sharing intricate details, General Secretary Rai emphasized the idol's aesthetic and structural qualities.
The chosen idol embodies the essence of Lord Ram's childhood, symbolizing spiritual significance within the temple.