Ram temple: Dress code, restricted items rules revealed

1. Prohibited Items:

Items like mobile phones, wallets, gadgets, earphones, or remote-controlled keys are not permitted on the day of Ramlala's consecration.

2. Arrival Protocol:

Guests attending the consecration event must arrive at the program venue before 11:00 AM on January 22.

3. Security Protocol:

Security personnel accompanying saints or spiritual leaders are mandated to stay outside the program venue during the ceremony.

4. Invitation Entry:

Only individuals whose names are on the invitation letter will gain entry into the temple. Accompanying servants or disciples will not be allowed.

5. Darshan Permissions:

PM Modi, the primary host of the temple event, will grant permission for saints to have darshan of Ramlala, but only after they leave the temple premises.

6. Dress Code:

Traditional Indian attire, such as dhoti, gamcha, kurta-pajama for men, and salwar suits or sarees for women, is recommended for the inauguration.

7. Entry Restrictions:

Only those individuals holding invitation letters or those with designated duties will be permitted entry into Ayodhya during the event.

8. Specific Restrictions within the Venue:

Further restrictions or guidelines within the temple premises have not been explicitly outlined by the Ram Temple Trust.

