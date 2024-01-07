Ram temple: Dress code, restricted items rules revealed

India News
Items like mobile phones, wallets, gadgets, earphones, or remote-controlled keys are not permitted on the day of Ramlala's consecration.
Guests attending the consecration event must arrive at the program venue before 11:00 AM on January 22.
Security personnel accompanying saints or spiritual leaders are mandated to stay outside the program venue during the ceremony.
Only individuals whose names are on the invitation letter will gain entry into the temple. Accompanying servants or disciples will not be allowed.
PM Modi, the primary host of the temple event, will grant permission for saints to have darshan of Ramlala, but only after they leave the temple premises.
Traditional Indian attire, such as dhoti, gamcha, kurta-pajama for men, and salwar suits or sarees for women, is recommended for the inauguration.
Only those individuals holding invitation letters or those with designated duties will be permitted entry into Ayodhya during the event.
Further restrictions or guidelines within the temple premises have not been explicitly outlined by the Ram Temple Trust.