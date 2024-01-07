India records 10 million daily ridership across all metro rail systems

India News
India is witnessing a steep rise in its metro ridership and all metro rail systems in the country presently generate operational profits.
In its year-ending ‘Christmas Double,’ the Economist claimed that India failed to attract passengers in its article titled India’s metro rail systems.
The Centre rejected & said that daily ridership across metro systems in the country has already crossed the 10 million mark, & is expected to exceed 12.5 million in a year or two.
In Delhi Metro, the daily ridership has exceeded 7 million already by the end of December 2023. It has helped to ease the pressure on congested corridors of the city.
The Indian govt will offer a combination of multi-modal transport options for the long term in a sustainable manner.
The PM e-Bus Sewa scheme developed for the promotion of bus transport systems wherein 10,000 e-buses will be deployed in cities with population between 500,000 and 4 million.