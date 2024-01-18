India News
You can light a diya or lamp digitally by using an app called Sri Mandir without having to visit Ayodhya. You can light 1, 5, 11, or 21 lamps in Ayodhya to welcome Lord Rama.
Devotees can access Sri Mandir’s website. Click on 'Ramotsav' section, then on 'light Diyas in Ayodhya'.
You can choose between 1, 5, 11, and 21 lamps. The starting price is Rs 51.
Between January 18 and January 24, the Raj Dwar Temple in Ayodhya will host a week-long event during which the app will ignite over 100,000 lamps.
It is important to administer caution as certain fraudulent activities have started taking place before the consecration process in Ayodhya on January 22.