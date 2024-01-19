India News
The consecration ceremony will be held on January 22, and various formal procedures preceding it. The rituals will be completed by Sunday (January 21).
The nearest airports to Ayodhya are: Gorakhpur airport also known as Mahayogi Gorakhnath Airport (118 km away), Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow (125 km away).
Visitors can also reach Ayodhya after landing at Prayagraj and Varanasi airports.
Faizabad and Ayodhya are the two major railway stations in the district. Regular trains are available to these stations from almost all major cities and towns.
Regular bus services are offered by UP Transport Corporation. There are buses departing from Delhi, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow. Regular buses run on time from Prayagraj and Varanasi.
The city is about: 636 km from Delhi, 130 km from Lucknow, 200 km from Varanasi, 160 km from Prayagraj and 140 km from Gorakhpur.