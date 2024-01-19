India News
As many as 13.5 lakh laddoos are being prepared as the special Prasad of Lord Ram which will be given to the 8,000-odd invitees to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22.
Three different types of steel containers are being used to pack the laddoos: an 11-laddoo for those invited to the "Pran Pratishtha" event, according to media reports.
A 7-laddoo packing for workers of the VHP, RSS, and BJP, and a 5-laddoo packing for public. The steel containers have stickers of Ram Temple to show it as blessing of Lord Ram.
Every laddoo container is being packaged in a bag along with three booklets detailing history of Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Devraha Baba's contributions. It includes an angavastra.