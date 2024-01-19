India News
Delhi's wedding bands will have a busy day as a number of religious and cultural ceremonies and activities will take place to commemorate Ram Temple's 'pran pratishtha'.
According to Brijesh Goyal, Chairman of CTI, there are more than 1,500 activities planned around the nation's capital. These events include temples, societies, and marketplaces.
There has been a surge in demand for music groups and people who perform ‘Sundar Kand‘ and ‘Dharmik Paath’ due to the wedding season and pran pratishtha, Goyal added.
These parties coincide with the start of Delhi's wedding season, which means that wedding bands get a lot more requests for bookings than they usually do during this time of year.
Band members, who are usually known for providing wedding music, are getting ready to play devotional songs in honour of Lord Ram before the ceremony.
PM Modi is set to perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple on Monday.