Did you know wedding bands are overbooked for January 22?

January 22 will be a busy day

Delhi's wedding bands will have a busy day as a number of religious and cultural ceremonies and activities will take place to commemorate Ram Temple's 'pran pratishtha'.

Over 1,500 events scheduled

According to Brijesh Goyal, Chairman of CTI, there are more than 1,500 activities planned around the nation's capital. These events include temples, societies, and marketplaces.
 

Surge in ‘Sundar Kand‘ and ‘Dharmik Paath’

There has been a surge in demand for music groups and people who perform ‘Sundar Kand‘ and ‘Dharmik Paath’ due to the wedding season and pran pratishtha, Goyal added.

Delhi wedding season coincides with Ayodhya ceremony

These parties coincide with the start of Delhi's wedding season, which means that wedding bands get a lot more requests for bookings than they usually do during this time of year.

Request for devotional songs

Band members, who are usually known for providing wedding music, are getting ready to play devotional songs in honour of Lord Ram before the ceremony.

'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22

PM Modi is set to perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple on Monday.
 

