Around 42 percent of graduates are unemployed; Report

India News
Overall unemployment in India decreased from 8.7% in 2017-18 to 6.6% in 2021-22.
However, the "State of Working India 2023" report from Azim Premji University revealed that over 42% of Indian graduates under 25 were unemployed in 2021-22.
The report highlighted a shift in women's workforce participation, indicating that 60% were self-employed post-pandemic, compared to 50% before the coronavirus outbreak.
These findings suggest a nuanced employment landscape, with challenges, particularly for young graduates and changes in women's work patterns after the pandemic.
It highlighted a significant decrease in the unemployment rate, dropping from over 40% for educated youth under 25 to less than 5% for graduates aged 35 and above.