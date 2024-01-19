India News
In response to a UIDAI decision, the EPFO announced that the Aadhaar Card is no longer a valid document for date of birth.
Aadhaar is essentially an identity verification tool and not a certificate of birth, according to EPFO, even though some beneficiaries were viewing it as such.
The circular has received approval from the Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC).
"A letter has been received from UIDAI (copy attached), stating that the use of an Aadhaar, as proof of DoB needs to be deleted from the list of acceptable documents."
Marksheet issued by any recognised Government Board or University, School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC)/ SSC certificate, PAN Card, Passport.
Central/ State Pension Payment Order, Domicile Certificate, Government pension, Medical certificate issued by the Civil Surgeon & Certificate based on the service records.