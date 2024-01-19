India News

EPFO removes Aadhar card as proof of date of birth; Check

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

In response to a UIDAI decision, the EPFO announced that the Aadhaar Card is no longer a valid document for date of birth.
 

Why Aadhaar card was removed from the list?

Aadhaar is essentially an identity verification tool and not a certificate of birth, according to EPFO, even though some beneficiaries were viewing it as such.
 

Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) approval

The circular has received approval from the Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC).

What does the circular say?

"A letter has been received from UIDAI (copy attached), stating that the use of an Aadhaar, as proof of DoB needs to be deleted from the list of acceptable documents."

Other documents valid as proof of Date of Birth for EPFO

Marksheet issued by any recognised Government Board or University, School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC)/ SSC certificate, PAN Card, Passport. 

Other documents valid for DOB

Central/ State Pension Payment Order, Domicile Certificate, Government pension, Medical certificate issued by the Civil Surgeon & Certificate based on the service records.

