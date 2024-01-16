India News
The ritual will begin with touching the Saryu river embankment, starting “Vishnu Puja” and conducting “Gau Dan”.
The Ram Lalla idol will be brought on a "shobha yatra" or "nagar bhraman" (town tour). Water from Saryu to be filled in a kalash that will be transported to the temple.
Formal rituals commence with Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu puja.
Prayers to Ganesha and Varuna to be followed by other rituals, including chanting of mantras at the temple.
The temple’s sanctum sanctorum will be washed with Saryu water and prayers for “Vastu shanti” to be offered.
In order to prepare for the idol's installation, Ram Lalla's seat will be cleaned using Saryu water that has been filled with 125 kalashas.
Prayers and rituals to begin in the morning followed by “pran pratistha” at “Abhijeet mahurat”.