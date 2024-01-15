India's food processing sector expects $ 535 million output by 2025-26

India News
India's food processing sector is a major contributor to the country's GDP.
The industry benefits from India's diverse climate and abundant agricultural resources.
Globally, India ranks among the top countries in total food production.
Government initiatives encourage investments and modernization in the sector.
India exports processed food products, including basmati rice, spices, and marine products.
The sector covers a broad range of products, such as dairy, grains, fruits, and beverages.
Continuous technological advancements enhance efficiency in packaging, preservation, and transportation.