India's food processing sector expects $ 535 million output by 2025-26

Image credits: Pexels

Significant growth to GDP

India's food processing sector is a major contributor to the country's GDP.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Abundant Agricultural Resources:

The industry benefits from India's diverse climate and abundant agricultural resources.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Ranking Globally

Globally, India ranks among the top countries in total food production.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Encourage investments

Government initiatives encourage investments and modernization in the sector.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Export of processed foods

India exports processed food products, including basmati rice, spices, and marine products.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Product range

The sector covers a broad range of products, such as dairy, grains, fruits, and beverages.
 

Image credits: Pexels

Technology adaption

Continuous technological advancements enhance efficiency in packaging, preservation, and transportation.
 

Image credits: Pexels
