India News
Live telecast arrangements have been made for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya Dham.
The entire event will be telecast live on DD News. A Media Centre will be set up, with large LED TVs, where you can watch event live.
A live broadcast will be showcased at New York City’s renowned Times Square in the US. The event will also be broadcast at various Indian embassies and consulates around the world.
PM Modi and other dignitaries will attend the ceremony. Thousands of seers as well as families of the labourers who built the Ayodhya temple are among those who have been invited.
Around 7,000 people are on the invitee list which also includes names of popular Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and industrialists.
Vedic rituals for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.