How to watch Ram Mandir inauguration live on January 22?

Not invited to Ayodhya? You can watch the event live!

Live telecast arrangements have been made for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya Dham. 

How to watch it?

The entire event will be telecast live on DD News. A Media Centre will be set up, with large LED TVs, where you can watch event live.

Telecast at Times Square & other places

A live broadcast will be showcased at New York City’s renowned Times Square in the US. The event will also be broadcast at various Indian embassies and consulates around the world.

Consecration event on January 22

PM Modi and other dignitaries will attend the ceremony. Thousands of seers as well as families of the labourers who built the Ayodhya temple are among those who have been invited.

Who else is invited?

Around 7,000 people are on the invitee list which also includes names of popular Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and industrialists.

‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony to begin on Jan 16

Vedic rituals for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

