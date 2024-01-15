India News

India Post Payments Bank creates milestone record of 8 crore customers

India Post Payments Bank has reached the milestone of 8 crore customers, said Easwaran Venkateswaran, MD & CEO (Interim) and COO of IPPB.

Establishment of IPPB

IPPB was established strategically to bridge financial gaps, empower the underserved, and promote financial inclusion through a mix of traditional and digital banking services.
 

IPPB's pivotal role

IPPB has been instrumental in enabling people from a variety of backgrounds, including those who live in remote and deprived places.

100 per cent equity owned by Govt of India

IPPB has been established under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication with 100% equity owned by the Government of India.

When was IPPB established?

IPPB was launched on September 1, 2018, with the vision to build the most accessible, affordable and trusted bank for the common man in India.

Fundamental mandate of IPPB

IPPB aims to eliminate barriers for the unbanked & underbanked, reaching the last mile through its extensive network of 155,000 Post Offices & 300,000 Postal employees.
 

