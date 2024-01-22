India News
The 51-inch idol, carved out of black stone by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, was dressed in a yellow dhoti with a golden crown, necklaces, holding a golden bow and arrow.
During the consecration ceremony, PM Modi offered a lotus flower at Ram Lalla idol's feet.
The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Modi leading the rituals.
The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After performing the puja, PM Modi was seen applying kajal to Ram Lalla. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat accompanied him.
Apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Ananadiben Patel offered prayers to the newly unveiled idol.