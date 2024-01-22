India News

Here’s first darshan of Ram Lalla’s idol

Carved out of black stone

The 51-inch idol, carved out of black stone by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, was dressed in a yellow dhoti with a golden crown, necklaces, holding a golden bow and arrow.

Lotus flower at idol's feet

During the consecration ceremony, PM Modi offered a lotus flower at Ram Lalla idol's feet.

PM Modi led rituals

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Modi leading the rituals.

Idol was unveiled

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi was accompanied by RSS chief

After performing the puja, PM Modi was seen applying kajal to Ram Lalla. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat accompanied him.

Who else was there?

Apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Ananadiben Patel offered prayers to the newly unveiled idol.

