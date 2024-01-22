India News
Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.
He carried offerings for Lord Ram as he walked slowly inside the temple.
He walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta.
After entering the temple premises, Prime Minister Modi lead rituals ahead of the special 'muhurat' for the Ram Lalla idol's 'Pran Pratishthan'.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sat alongside PM Modi as the rituals were underway.
Ram Lalla's idol was unveiled at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. He offered a lotus flower at Ram Lalla idol's feet.