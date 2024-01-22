India News

PM Modi takes part in Pran Pratishtha rituals

Simple attire for consecration ceremony

Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Carried offerings

He carried offerings for Lord Ram as he walked slowly inside the temple.

What did he carry to the temple?

He walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta.

Led rituals for 'Pran Pratishthan'

After entering the temple premises, Prime Minister Modi lead rituals ahead of the special 'muhurat' for the Ram Lalla idol's 'Pran Pratishthan'. 

RSS chief accompanied PM Modi

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sat alongside PM Modi as the rituals were underway.

Offered lotus at idol's feet

Ram Lalla's idol was unveiled at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. He offered a lotus flower at Ram Lalla idol's feet.

